Keanu Reeves Replaced Another Hollywood Legend In The Devil's Advocate

Your honor, I must confess — I have a mighty big soft spot for "The Devil's Advocate." The 1997 supernatural courtroom thriller stars Keanu Reeves as Kevin Lomax, a hotshot Florida lawyer (with the world's sketchiest Southern accent) who is recruited by a fiendish defense attorneys office in New York, run by the charismatic and slightly terrifying John Milton (Al Pacino). As he abandons his morals in order to win cases, Kevin's wife Mary Ann (Charlize Theron) starts having horrific visions with demonic influences. You see, Milton isn't just devilishly handsome and talented, he's also actually the devil himself.

"The Devil's Advocate" completely hinges on Pacino's performance, as he plays Milton with a kind of outlandish delight that only a rare few of our greatest actors could ever attempt. It's a little bit Tony Montana from "Scarface" when he's on copious amounts of coke and a little bit Lieutenant Hanna from "Heat," all wrapped up in some deliciously decadent camp. The surrounding performances are important too, however, and Reeves is often quite innocent and confused, a lamb among wolves. His performance perfectly bounces against Pacino's high intensity theatricality (much like Reeves and Gary Oldman in "Bram Stoker's Dracula"). As such, it's hard to imagine that once upon a time, a very different 90's heartthrob almost played the increasingly amoral attorney.