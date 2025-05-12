Masters Of The Universe Movie Set Photos Reveal Camila Mendes As Teela
"Bumblebee" director Travis Knight is helming a new "Masters of the Universe" movie, which will see a young Prince Adam, aka He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine), embrace the Power of Grayskull and clash with the villainous Skeletor (Jared Leto) to save his home planet, Eternia, from pure evil and doom. What's more, the noble warrior will team up with Teela, played by "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes, as she also wants to protect her world from the skull-faced sorcerer.
After photos emerged revealing Galitzine as Prince Adam on the set of "Masters of the Universe," DEUXMOI's Instagram has released a bunch of images of Mendes in action as Teela. Some of the snaps show her filming some scenes for the movie, while others see her hanging out with Galitzine behind the scenes. We will have to wait until the film arrives to fully understand the context of Mendes running through the streets, but it appears that "Masters of the Universe" will be an action-packed affair.
Not only that, but the ForEternia X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared some video footage originally acquired by TikTok user @pietropierogiglio, which shows Mendes and Galitzine on the "Masters of the Universe" set. It's a simple clip of the pair running around, presumably because their characters have to thwart Skeletor's evil forces, but it should be enough to whet fans' appetites in preparation for Amazon's sword-and-fantasy-themed epic.
Overall, it seems that "Masters of the Universe" is finally taking shape after Netflix scrapped the project and Amazon stepped in to save the day. Mendes isn't taking the opportunity for granted either, as she is delighted to be involved in such a high-profile release.
Camila Mendes is ready for Masters of the Universe
"Masters of the Universe" has attracted an impressive cast, with names like Idris Elba and Alison Brie among those joining Camila Mendes, Nicholas Galitzine, and Jared Leto in the latest movie adaptation of Mattel's popular toy franchise. For Mendes, being part of the ensemble is a dream come true, as she explained in an interview with ScreenRant:
"It's pretty crazy. I'm pinching myself every day, and I'm just so excited to be surrounded by such an incredible cast of people that I've looked up to. So yeah, I'm stoked."
Of course, it now remains to be seen if this will be the "Masters of the Universe" adaptation that resonates as a live-action vehicle, as the ill-fated Dolph Lundgren movie from 1987 didn't exactly set the world on fire (even though it is quite awesome as a fun slice of '80s schlock). The franchise has enjoyed plenty of success in the comic book and animation mediums, but the upcoming movie will be much bigger in terms of its scale and ambition, and it will be interesting to see how these characters have been reimagined.
That said, Travis Knight has a great track record for making exciting, heartfelt movies, as evidenced by "Bumblebee" and his work with Laika. The actors involved are also a top-notch bunch, so there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this adaptation honoring the power of Grayskull.
"Masters of the Universe" arrives on June 5, 2026.