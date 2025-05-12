Masters Of The Universe Movie Set Photos Reveal Camila Mendes As Teela

"Bumblebee" director Travis Knight is helming a new "Masters of the Universe" movie, which will see a young Prince Adam, aka He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine), embrace the Power of Grayskull and clash with the villainous Skeletor (Jared Leto) to save his home planet, Eternia, from pure evil and doom. What's more, the noble warrior will team up with Teela, played by "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes, as she also wants to protect her world from the skull-faced sorcerer.

Advertisement

After photos emerged revealing Galitzine as Prince Adam on the set of "Masters of the Universe," DEUXMOI's Instagram has released a bunch of images of Mendes in action as Teela. Some of the snaps show her filming some scenes for the movie, while others see her hanging out with Galitzine behind the scenes. We will have to wait until the film arrives to fully understand the context of Mendes running through the streets, but it appears that "Masters of the Universe" will be an action-packed affair.

Not only that, but the ForEternia X (formerly known as Twitter) account shared some video footage originally acquired by TikTok user @pietropierogiglio, which shows Mendes and Galitzine on the "Masters of the Universe" set. It's a simple clip of the pair running around, presumably because their characters have to thwart Skeletor's evil forces, but it should be enough to whet fans' appetites in preparation for Amazon's sword-and-fantasy-themed epic.

Advertisement

Overall, it seems that "Masters of the Universe" is finally taking shape after Netflix scrapped the project and Amazon stepped in to save the day. Mendes isn't taking the opportunity for granted either, as she is delighted to be involved in such a high-profile release.