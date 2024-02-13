Bumblebee Director May Finally Get That Masters Of The Universe Movie Made

Here we go again. Another year is starting, which means it's time for the "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" movie to get yet another director. Like so many projects stuck in developing hell, it seems like practically every director currently working in Hollywood has, at some point, been involved in this film.

Now, Deadline reports that Travis Knight — the director of "Bumblebee" and "Kubo and the Two Strings," founder and CEO of Laika, and son of Nike co-founder Phil Knight — is the latest name to be attached to the long-in-development "Masters of the Universe" movie from Mattel. The report specifically says he is in "final negotiations" to direct, yet the deal hasn't closed just yet as other elements of the film are still being figured out. Nevertheless, this is exciting news, and brings the project one step closer to actually getting made.

Knight is reportedly bringing along writer and animator Chris Butler ("ParaNorman") to rewrite the script, which is based on an initial draft by David Callaham (2021's "Mortal Kombat"), as well as Aaron and Adam Nee ("The Lost City"). When /Film's Jacob Hall talked to the Nee brothers about their script in 2022, they said it would be a "wild and crazy" adaptation and compared it to the tone of "Thor: Ragnarok," so fingers crossed some of that energy remains in the new draft.