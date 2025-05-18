How The Big Bang Theory Pulled Off Sheldon Cooper's Big Move

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who's even a little bit familiar with Sheldon Cooper, the main character of "The Big Bang Theory," played for 12 years and seasons by Jim Parsons, knows that he is very particular. (A less flattering term for the guy would probably be "absolute fussbudget.") That's why, in the show's 10th season, some fans might have been a little taken aback when Sheldon leaves the apartment he's always shared with his best friend Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) to live with his girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik (Amy and Sheldon go on to get engaged at the start of season 11 and marry in that season's finale). In doing so, Sheldon frees up the apartment for Leonard and his wife Penny Hofstadter (Kaley Cuoco) to finally share an abode without Sheldon.

According to Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," even Parsons himself was a bit taken aback by this choice, because Sheldon is not a guy who welcomes change. "We all had feelings about it. We were like, 'How is Sheldon moving?! This makes no sense.' And they made it work ... but I mostly had to ignore my own feelings, which was, This is out of whack!" He continued, "At the very least, I couldn't believe it wasn't a two-part very special episode where he ties himself to the kitchen island and won't leave! But that wasn't what they wanted to do." Looking back, Parsons says he's "still not at peace with it," but that he chose not to think about it when they shot it. "This is about making bold, decisive choices that some people are going to be unhappy with."

Parsons also made sure to note that, in the end, he liked the fact that Sheldon and Amy resettled in Penny's former apartment, right across the hall from his old one. "And I wasn't unhappy with the result," Parsons continued. "I loved living over there, actually! I thought Penny's apartment was cute. I was sick of our apartment. But the pathway there, I was like, 'Oh, we're just going to do it and get it over with and move on.' I hope that doesn't sound at all judgmental." He clarified that, "It's the opposite, if anything. They had so many f***ing things to juggle, and sometimes you just gotta move things along."