What Song Is Ellie Playing In The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 5?

Music is an important element through both the "Last of Us" video games and the live-action HBO adaptation. Both have a strong style of primary background music, which relies on a lot of acoustic guitar to play into the story's neo-zombie-Western vibe. In addition to the scoring, "The Last of Us" also relies heavily on diegetic music. Joel (Pedro Pascal) plays guitar himself and tells Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in season 1 that he would have liked to have been a singer. In season 2, she's learned to play too after years of learning from him, though the schism in their relationship pushes her away from the instrument.

There are other notable examples, like the use of Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time" during the Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) episode of season 1, in which the heartbreaker tune serves as both episode title and thematic throughline.

Now that we're getting into the later parts of "The Last of Us" season 2, Ellie has had a couple of guitar moments, first playing an acoustic cover of A-ha's "Take On Me" for Dina (Isabela Merced) in episode 4. In episode 5, she pulls out another guitar in the old theater where they're hiding out in Seattle, but she only gets a few notes in before appearing to be overcome by emotion and setting the instrument back down. Her words are hard to make out if you don't know what you're listening for, but the song she begins to sing is Pearl Jam's "Future Days" — a track with deep significance in the "Last of Us" video games, and now, it seems, in the show as well.

