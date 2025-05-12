Why The Frasier Writers Vetoed A Joke On The Simpsons

In 1997, both "The Simpsons" and "Frasier" were at the height of their powers. The former had already been on the air for seven seasons but was arguably at the apex of what is now recognized as the golden age of "The Simpsons." (Even the show's current writers know they can't compete with classic "Simpsons.") Meanwhile, "Frasier" was in its fifth season and had similarly proven to be remarkably consistent. Both shows were two of the smartest and funniest on TV, and with "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer having already guest-starred on "The Simpsons" a full five times, it was only right that the animated series pay full tribute to one of the only shows on TV that could claim to be on an equal level.

This tribute came with season 8, episode 16, "Brother from Another Series." Debuting in February 1997, the episode saw Sideshow Bob (Grammer) released from prison after having been arrested in "Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming," the season 7 episode in which he threatened Springfield with a nuclear weapon. In "Brother from Another Series," however, we get a much smaller-scale story that sees a supposedly reformed Bob taken in by his brother Cecil, who's played by David Hyde Pierce (the actor who portrayed Dr. Crane's brother, Niles, on "Frasier").

As such, the episode begins with a "Frasier"-esque premise that mirrors the way in which Dr. Crane took in his father, Martin (John Mahoney), in the pilot episode (which, coincidentally, Hyde Pierce initially thought was terrible). As the episode plays out, we discover that Cecil, Springfield's chief hydrological and hydrodynamical engineer, planned to frame Bob for embezzlement. But we also get a lot more nods to "Frasier," with the Crane brothers' trademark witty banter recreated by their animated counterparts, who also have Frasier and Niles' hifalutin tastes. This was all intentional on the part of the "Simpsons" writers, who had a clear respect for "Frasier." That said, one joke relating to Grammer's sitcom had to be cut from the script due to the fact it would break a longstanding "Frasier" tradition.

