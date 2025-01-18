The Actress Who Almost Played Niles Crane's Wife Maris On Frasier

In its eleven seasons on NBC, the "Cheers" spin-off "Frasier" managed to mostly be very different from its predecessor. Where "Cheers" largely took place in a sports bar in Boston, "Frasier" was as much about the home life of its eponymous psychiatrist, who moved across the country to Seattle to host a call-in radio show and take care of his elderly father after a hip injury made it impossible for him to live alone. When the show wasn't taking place in his palatial condo or the radio station where the show aired, Frasier and his even more effete brother Niles were sipping espressos in a fancy Seattle coffee house.

It's true, of course, that a number of the actors from "Cheers" showed up at various points on "Frasier," but often just for single-episode drop-ins that felt as much about how different Frasier the person was from them as it was about how different the show itself had become. But there was one way in which the two shows were very similar indeed. On "Cheers," a lengthy running gag involved the fact that barfly Norm Peterson would often talk about his wife Vera, but no one ever, y'know, saw her. On "Frasier," although Niles was extremely different from Norm, he too had a wife (Maris) that the audience never once laid eyes on. But if things had shaken out differently, we would have met Maris — and the producers had a specific actress in mind.

Maris Crane was a source of extremely effective comedy as early as the pilot episode of "Frasier," and it's almost too easy to just spend time listing out the various ways in which the character was described without being seen. Frasier noting in an early episode that Maris is best liked "from a distance. You know, the way you like the sun. Maris is like the sun ... except without the warmth." We learn that she's the heiress to a urinal-cake fortune. We also know (courtesy of Niles' cop dad Martin) that Maris is "thin ... very thin. And Caucasian ...very Caucasian."

The number of delightful excuses for why Niles always spends time with Frasier without his wife in the early seasons were always pretty brilliant, from Niles recounting an experience in which Maris asked for a goose near an Italian soccer team and "perhaps inevitably, tragedy ensued" to him noting that she once "slumped down on the bed in her half-slip and sighed." With those descriptions in mind, it makes sense that character actress Julia Duffy threw her hat in the ring early in the show's run to play Maris.