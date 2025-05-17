Why Adult Swim Wanted Rick And Morty To Receive A TV-14 Rating

Dan Harmon's and Justin Roiland's animated sci-fi series "Rick and Morty" is plenty ribald. Morty (Roiland, replaced by Harry Belden) is a teenage boy with a healthy libido, often finding himself in the company of horny aliens or automated sex bots. Rick (Roiland, replaced by Ian Cardoni), meanwhile, is an unrepentant alcoholic who cusses and kills with impunity. The series has, throughout its seven seasons, firmly established a weirdly Nietzschean theme, exploring the workability of a character (Rick) who believes himself to be naturally superior to those around him ... and who has the intelligence to occasionally back up his claims. Morty, meanwhile, has seen so much death and violence and alternate universes that he has had to shrink his worldview from optimism to a weary acceptance. "Nobody exists on purpose," he says, "nobody belongs anywhere, everybody's gonna die. Come watch TV." The crass, often "low" show can just as often skew profound.

Advertisement

Co-creator Harmon loves that "Rick and Morty" can be so crass, as he had to abide by stricter studio rules when he made his 2009 NBC series "Community." In the animated world of "Rick and Morty," he was allowed to be a lot grosser, a lot more violent, and a lot more sexual. Indeed, back in 2014, Harmon spoke to the Los Angeles Times about "Rick and Morty," reflecting on what he wanted the show to be when it was still brand new. Harmon noted that, because the show was on Adult Swim (the adults-only block of the Cartoon Network), content pathways opened up very widely for him. No one on "Community," for instance, could have their brains splattered by a killer alien.

But, even with the new freedoms, Harmon acknowledged that he was still being held back a little. Several of the shows on Adult Swim are rated TV-M and feature language and violence that only an adult audience should see. Harmon, meanwhile, had to make "Rick and Morty" under the auspices of the TV-14 rating. There was, however, still plenty he could get away with.

Advertisement