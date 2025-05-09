Why Charlie Cox Hated Daredevil: Born Again's Bank Heist Episode

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 is an admirable salvage job that has its good and bad moments, but ultimately manages to do the thing it sets out to do: Bringing Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox), Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), Frank "The Punisher" Castle (Jon Bernthal), and what few people are left of their innermost circles fully into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without compromising the street-level intensity of the "Daredevil" series from the Defenders Saga era. This is a show where Kingpin crushes heads "Game of Thrones"-style, serial killers make art from the blood of their victims, and a major "Daredevil" character dies during the opening minutes of episode 1, "Heaven's Half Hour."

Still, due to its long and storied development process, "Daredevil: Born Again" is also a show that was cobbled together from bits and pieces. Few people know this better than Cox, who utterly disliked one of the show's older components and attempted to get it axed, only to witness it making its way into the finished product. The target of Cox's ire was episode 5, titled "With Interest." The show's star used to utterly hate the bank heist episode, and in an interview with The Playlist, he explained why:

That [episode] was part of the original [shoot], and just for my money, I wasn't into it. I didn't like it. It was my least favorite of the episodes, and I kind of pushed back against it as much as I felt was possible. I said, 'I don't believe in a bank heist in 2025. That feels like a 1970s game. Too much technology these days for that to work.' And also, I didn't think the actual device used for the theft was sophisticated enough."

