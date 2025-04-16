Daredevil: Born Again Borrows A Game Of Thrones Trick To Surpass Kingpin's Car Door Scene

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 9.

Back when "Daredevil" was still under Netflix's purview and the rest of the Defenders Saga was still a mere twinkle in the Marvel Television overlords' eyes, Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) established himself as one of Marvel's most terrifying live-action villains. D'Onofrio's portrayal of the rising crime lord as a reserved and troubled man whose small twitches belie the storm that rages beneath his stony facade was immediately a large part of the allure, but it also didn't hurt that the show captured Kingpin's ruthlessness in a particularly bloody way.

The most notorious of Fisk's violent moments came in "Daredevil" season 1, episode 4, titled "In the Blood." Here, Fisk decapitates Russian mobster Anatoly Ranshakov (Gideon Emery) by slamming his head repeatedly with a car door. The sheer brutality of the scene still ranks as one of the grisliest Marvel deaths ever — and it seems that "Daredevil: Born Again" has been all too familiar with its reputation, seeing as the show's season 1 finale takes some pains to not only match but actually surpass it.

Kingpin's car door murder in Daredevil season 1 belongs in the conversation of most ruthless Marvel live-action death sequences, and is even referenced on "Born Again" as an example of Wilson Fisk's sheer monstrosity. Despite this, the "Born Again" season finale manages to one-up this gruesome moment with a death scene straight out of the infamous "The Viper and the Mountain" duel from "Game of Thrones." Here, Kingpin slowly and extremely graphically crushes his long-time adversary Commissioner Gallo's (Michael Gaston) head with his bare hands, while horrified minions watch in awe.

