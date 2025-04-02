Why Daredevil: Born Again's Muse Storyline Is The Show's Biggest Missed Opportunity

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 7.

"Daredevil: Born Again" is arguably an improvement on the Netflix series, especially in its portrayal of vigilantism and the legal drama that stems from it. That said, the long-awaited sequel saga — which is available to stream on Disney+ — isn't perfect, as the storyline centering around the mysterious serial killer Muse (Hunter Doohan) and his artistic endeavors is full of missed opportunities, such as a failing to introduce a heroic vigilante whose regular alias sneakily debuted in Netflix's "Iron Fist." Yes, we're talking about Samuel Chung (previously played by James Chen), aka Blindspot.

The latest series about Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his crime-fighting escapades in New York plucks elements from several Marvel Comics stories. The Muse storyline, however, was inspired by writer Charles Soule and artist Ron Garney's "Daredevil" run, which sees The Man Without Fear recruit Blindspot as his sidekick, only for the young hero's eyes to be gouged out during a showdown between him and the serial killer. Blindspot gets his eyes back thanks to The Hand organization's magic, but his vision is permanently impaired.

Sadly, "Daredevil: Born Again" ignores this element of Muse's reign of terror in the comics and makes Murdock go up against the sadistic villain by himself. That's a shame, really, as not only was this storyline the perfect chance to debut Blindspot, but it could have made Muse seem like a more dangerous threat in "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1.

