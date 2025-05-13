The Final Destination-Themed Music Video You Didn't Know You Needed

One of the coolest things about the "Final Destination" franchise is that if you were to ask someone which one was their favorite, it would be completely understandable to hear any four of them come up. I cannot envision a world where anyone claims 2009's "The Final Destination" as the best this horror franchise has to offer. With that installment in mind, it almost feels like a minor miracle that the series would not only survive such a franchise-killing sequel but would also lead to an installment that brings "Final Destination" back to its roots in ways no one could have anticipated.

I've seen these movies many, many times, and I will always go to bat for "Final Destination 5" as the series benchmark. The triple threat of its harrowing disaster sequences, gruesome deaths, and one of the greatest rug pulls in horror history puts it above the rest. The issue is that everyone gets so wrapped up in the secret prequel of it all that one of the film's greatest decisions doesn't get as much time in the spotlight: making one of our main characters a surprise villain.

Miles Fisher's Peter is among the select few to survive the North Bay Bridge collapse. His friendship with Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto), the film's premonition protagonist, ensures us he's someone we can trust, but throughout the film, he's tested by Death. Peter inadvertently nudges his girlfriend Candice (Emma Wroe) in the direction of her back-breaking gymnastics death, which only fills him with guilt and anger. The two emotions make a potent mix, especially when there's an opportunity to survive by killing an innocent person, therefore receiving the years they have left.

Although the concept was briefly dabbled with in "Final Destination 3," Fisher brings a surprising amount of menace to the restaurant confrontation that leads him to snap. The heel shift makes for a compelling turn of events that lets Death take a back seat while it watches its apprentice take its fatality ride for a spin. If you've seen the film, you know Fisher's performance is a large part of what keeps 'Final Destination 5" on its toes leading into the explosive finale. But what you may not know is that he was also responsible for releasing a "Final Destination"-themed music video starring most of the cast.