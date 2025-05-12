Why Chuck Lorre's Controversial Sitcom The United States Of Al Was Canceled

Clearly, not everything's gold that comes from the King of Sitcoms, Chuck Lorre. The veteran TV producer and writer might've produced such hits as "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," or "The Kominsky Method," but also had his fair share of missteps. According to some critics and viewers, one of those is the short-lived comedy series "United States of Al," which was created by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, with Lorre serving as showrunner and executive producer for the two years the sitcom was on CBS between 2021 and 2022.

The plot focused on the friendship between a Marine war veteran, Riley (Parker Young), and an Afghan interpreter, Awalmir aka Al (Adhir Kalyan), who served together in the same unit while in Afghanistan. Naturally, the show takes place after their service as the two reunite, with Al arriving in the United States to live with Riley and his father, Art (Dean Norris), in Columbus, Ohio. As Al slowly adjusts to the American lifestyle, he grows closer and closer to his friend's family. Soon he learns that his buddy is going through a divorce with his wife Vanessa (Kelli Goss), and from then on, he makes it his goal to help the couple rekindle their love, trying to get them back together, while also serving as an emotional support system for Riley who suffers from PTSD. "Young Sheldon," this show was not.

