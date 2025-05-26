5 Actresses Who Were Almost Cast As Star Trek's Tasha Yar Before Denise Crosby

On the original casting call for "Star Trek: the Next Generation," authored in the late months of 1986, the Enterprise's security chief was to be a Latina character named Macha Hernandez, said to be modeled after the character Vasquez (Jenette Goldstein) from James Cameron's then-recent film "Aliens." Indeed, there was a brief attempt to hire Goldstein for the role, until writer D.C. Fontana pointed out that she wasn't actually Latina. The character was renamed Tanya as a result, then eventually Tasha. The new Tasha Yar was given an intriguing backstory. She was a survivor of an ambitious Earth colony that had, through greed and mismanagement, completely collapsed. She lived among lawlessness, rampant sexual abuse, and poverty before escaping and joining Starfleet.

Denise Crosby was ultimately cast as Tasha Yar, and the show's producers gave the character a position on the bridge, ensuring that Yar would always be on camera. Crosby, however, noticed that the central position on the bridge didn't mean that her character was given a lot to do, and that Tasha Yar was being severely underwritten. Crosby, upset by this, left the series near the end of its first season, and the producers wrote a story wherein Yar was killed by a powerful tar monster. We can only speculate what would have happened to Yar if Crosby had stayed; Trekkies can tell you that the show became far more character-focused — and much better — by its third season.

Back when Yar was still being cast, however, Crosby wasn't yet a shoo-in. Indeed, there is a now-famous casting memo from 1987 (handily published by TrekMovie) wherein producer John Ferraro wrote to Paramount TV president John Pike to announce the finalists for every role. Crosby, it turns out, wasn't even one of the Yar finalists. The following actresses, however, were.

