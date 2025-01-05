Gene Roddenberry Stopped Denise Crosby From Getting A Beloved Star Trek Role

A fun piece of trivia, culled from Larry Nemecek's invaluable sourcebook "The Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion": the character of Tasha Yar on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was originally conceived as a Latina character named Lieutenant Macha Hernandez, intended to be the tactical officer on board the Enterprise-D. Lieutenant Hernandez was largely inspired by the military grunt character Vasquez (Jenette Goldstein) from James Cameron's "Aliens," a film that was still new at the time. Indeed, Goldstein was briefly considered for the role but was quickly turned down when it was revealed she wasn't Latina. After some further development, Hernandez was changed to Tanya, then Natasha, then just Tasha Yar after casting had begun. The character went from being a tactical officer to a security chief.

A wide swath of actresses auditioned for the role of Tasha, including Rosalind Chao, Marina Sirtis, Julia Nickson, and Bunty Bailey, who was the woman in the "Take On Me" music video. For a moment, Chao was the frontrunner for the role, although she would eventually be replaced by Denise Crosby, a rising star in Hollywood at the time, and star of "Eliminators."

As it so happens, Crosby was already on the showrunners' radar, as she had already auditioned for — and was one of the finalists for — the role of Counselor Deanna Troi, the Enterprise's empathic psychiatrist. As Trekkies can now tell you, Marina Sirtis — one of the Tasha Yar hopefuls — would be cast in the role of the British-sounding Counselor Troi. Sirtis and Crosby would essentially swap parts.

This swap, it seems, was encouraged by show creator Gene Roddenberry himself. The casting directors looked for actresses to play Yar and Troi at the same time, wanting to make sure the two performers didn't look alike. Sirtis and Crosby looked good opposite each other, it seems, but Roddenberry felt they should trade parts.

This was confirmed by Crosby herself in a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com.