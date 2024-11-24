Why Deanna Troi Lost Her Accent In Star Trek: The Next Generation

When casting call sheets went out for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," way back in December of 1986, the character of Counselor Deanna Troi was listed as "an alien women who is tall (5'8" – 6") and slender, about 30 years old, and quite beautiful. [...] Deanna is probably foreign (anywhere from Italian, Greek, Hungarian, Russian, Icelandic, etc.) with looks and accent to match. [...] Her alien 'look' is still to be determined." The name of Troi's species hadn't yet been determined in 1986, but Trekkies can now tell you that she is half-human and half-Betazoid.

Marina Sirtis was cast in the role, and she was a 30-year-old British actress of Cypriot descent, so the casting directors nailed it. Her alien "look" would eventually entail black eyes, and Sirtis wore contact lenses throughout her tenure on the series.

As for the accent, the showrunners let Sirtis merely keep her own British accent, rather than inventing something alien. Her accent, however, became something of a sticking point for Sirtis. At the 2018 Paradise City Supercon, Sirtis appeared on stage to discuss her years on "Next Generation," and she affably described the unusual alien accent situation with fans. For one, she wondered why Patrick Stewart, one of the most British men alive, was selected to play a French character named Jean-Luc Picard. She even mocked Stewart's inability to affect dialects, saying that his French accent was in the same ballpark as Inspector Clouseau from the "Pink Panther" movies.

Sirtis also pointed out that her accent at the very start of "Next Generation" was markedly different from her accent at the end of the show, seven seasons later. Sirtis explained that she moved from sounding British to sounding more American largely because of some forgetful creative decisions on the part of showrunner Rick Berman.