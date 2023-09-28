Lower Decks Shows A New Side Of One Of Star Trek's Most Over-The-Top Alien Races

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4, episode 5, "Empathalogical Fallacies."

On the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," titled "Empathalogical Fallacies," the U.S.S. Cerritos serves as host to a trio of visiting diplomats from the planet Betazed. The Betazoids are on their way to Risa, the most famous vacation destination in the "Star Trek" universe, and are determined to keep the mood light and the party hearty. They traverse the Cerritos with yard-long margaritas and flirt with just about every member of the crew, including the captain. Although Betazoids are psychics, they do not live a life of quiet, Appollonian intellectualism. Indeed, we see that middle-aged Betazoid women are Dionysian creatures dedicated to sensual pleasures.

These characters are modeled after one of the "Star Trek" franchise's most famous supporting characters, Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett), the mother of Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Lwaxana, too, was a Betazoid diplomat who lived for sex and romance. She also wouldn't be content until both she and her daughter could find respective mates. Lwaxana is deeply beloved by Trekkies as she offers a flirty counterpoint to the stuffy formality of most Starfleet officers. On the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, a notoriously well-behaved ship, Lwaxana was a chaos agent. On the U.S.S. Cerritos, a notoriously ill-behaved ship, a trio of Lwaxanas will only invite "Animal House"-style shenanigans. Naturally, said shenanigans ensue.

But, as it so happens, the Betazoid diplomats are up to more than mere diplomacy. Over the course of the episode, they will reveal that they are on a secret mission and will whip off their dresses, extract retractable beatin' batons, and prove to Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) that they are capable of more than partying. Betazoids are not merely horny alcoholics. They are also badasses.