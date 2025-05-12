An Underrated Dennis Quaid Sci-Fi Movie Influenced One Of The Most Beloved K-Dramas Ever

Overseas studios constantly look to Hollywood for inspiration in making their own movies and television shows, and South Korean K-dramas are no exception. Among the more surprising K-drama remakes is the 2016 fantasy crime procedural "Signal," which is a loose adaptation of the 2000 American movie "Frequency." And while the Korean version maintains the broader narrative premise, it definitely moves in its own unique direction. A popular show worldwide, "Signal" is currently available to stream on Netflix, Paramount+, Apple TV Channel, and The Roku Channel.

"Frequency" is a sci-fi thriller that centered on John Sullivan (Jim Caviezel), a detective who is able to communicate with his father Frank (Dennis Quaid) in the past through a radio. Through their time-bending conversations, the two men not only prevent Frank's premature death, but they also take down a serial killer menacing their family. "Signal" retains the concept of a radio linking two men separated by decades facing the same mystery. But where "Signal" goes with this story will surprise even viewers that are intimately familiar with the movie "Frequency."

Coincidentally, these changes align "Signal" closer to the American television remake of "Frequency," which also premiered in 2016 and only lasted for a single season on The CW.

