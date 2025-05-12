One Of The Best Basketball TV Shows Is An Underrated Gem On Apple TV+
Netflix may have won the streaming wars, but that doesn't mean other platforms didn't emerge as worthy contenders. Case in point: Apple TV+.
From having the best spy show on streaming to being the home to a cultural phenomenon like "Severance," Apple TV+ is all about hitting homeruns. For sports fans, the streaming service can even scratch that competitive itch with slam dunks like "Ted Lasso" and "Swagger," the latter of which is an incredible basketball drama starring O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill.
Full discloser: "Swagger" was canceled in 2023 after two seasons. Still, the show is more than a fun watch and boasts strong reviews from critics and viewers alike. Loosely inspired by Kevin Durant's upbringing (the NBA legend also served as an executive producer on the series), "Swagger" is full of high-octane basketball and emotional off-the-court drama that goes hard with the cheesiness. (It's a high school sports show; what did you expect?)
Jackson gives one of his greatest career performances as Coach Ike "Icon" Edwards, while Hill, a legitimate junior college basketball player, serves as the heart of the show as the talented up and comer Jace Carson. With only 18 episodes, "Swagger" is the perfect show for a weekend binge, especially if you need another sports show to watch while waiting for "Ted Lasso" season 4.
Fans were in agreement: Swagger needed more marketing
In today's streaming landscape, no show is safe, even if they are owned by a bajillion dollar company like Apple. "Swagger" is just one title in a long line of shows given the axe by Apple TV+ (remember "Time Bandits"?). However, one consolation that "Swagger" has that many other shows don't is a proper conclusion; viewers considering watching won't have to worry about any pesky cliffhangers. The show's ending feels complete. Even so, "Swagger" does put a spotlight on a recurring problem Apple TV+ seems to have: the platform is terrible at marketing shows that don't have the name "Severance."
"Damn near no promotion," O'Shea Jackson Jr. tweeted after news broke about the series' cancellation. Many fans were in full agreement. "I thought I knew about every show on Apple TV but never heard of this," one Redditor wrote. "Man appletv really does not do promotions for their shows well," another commented.
With the cancelation of "Mythic Quest" still looming, here's hoping Apple TV+ gets better with its marketing. In the meantime, here are 21 basketball movies every fan of the game should watch ASAP.