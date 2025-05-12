One Of The Best Basketball TV Shows Is An Underrated Gem On Apple TV+

Netflix may have won the streaming wars, but that doesn't mean other platforms didn't emerge as worthy contenders. Case in point: Apple TV+.

From having the best spy show on streaming to being the home to a cultural phenomenon like "Severance," Apple TV+ is all about hitting homeruns. For sports fans, the streaming service can even scratch that competitive itch with slam dunks like "Ted Lasso" and "Swagger," the latter of which is an incredible basketball drama starring O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill.

Full discloser: "Swagger" was canceled in 2023 after two seasons. Still, the show is more than a fun watch and boasts strong reviews from critics and viewers alike. Loosely inspired by Kevin Durant's upbringing (the NBA legend also served as an executive producer on the series), "Swagger" is full of high-octane basketball and emotional off-the-court drama that goes hard with the cheesiness. (It's a high school sports show; what did you expect?)

Jackson gives one of his greatest career performances as Coach Ike "Icon" Edwards, while Hill, a legitimate junior college basketball player, serves as the heart of the show as the talented up and comer Jace Carson. With only 18 episodes, "Swagger" is the perfect show for a weekend binge, especially if you need another sports show to watch while waiting for "Ted Lasso" season 4.

