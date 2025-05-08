Andor Season 2 Channeled A Beloved Twin Peaks Character In Syril
"Andor" really is one of the greatest pieces of "Star Wars" media of all time. It's a marvelously written, directed, and produced television series that is unlike anything else in the galaxy far, far away, yet could only really exist in the "Star Wars" property.
Part of what makes this show so extraordinary is its cast, which is composed of a diverse group of individuals playing characters unlike any we've seen in the world of "Star Wars" before. These aren't Jedi, hotshot pilots, or leaders (not yet, at least); rather, they're simple blue-collar workers, inconspicuous senators, antique sellers, a simple man trying to make his way in the universe, and an Imperial bootlicker. That last description applies to everyone's favorite loser weasel, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). Syril is unlike any other "Star Wars" villain; he's a man without any real power or authority, much less the ability to frighten anyone. He is but a tiny, petty individual who loves cereal, has a terrible mother, and is desperate for attention from the fascistic machine he idolizes.
Syril spends all of "Andor" season 1 believing himself to be on a crusade to personally save the Empire from a single criminal in a backwater planet. So, when he gets a promotion in season 2, he takes full advantage of it to reinvent himself. It's not just that Syril gains confidence; he also starts channeling one of the most beloved TV characters of all time: Special Agent Dale Bartholomew Cooper from "Twin Peaks."
That's right. In season 2 of "Andor," Soller looked to Kyle MacLachlan in order to portray Syril as the polar opposite of Dale Cooper. As Soller explained to IMDb, "I didn't want to say anything because I thought maybe [the show's creatives would] be like 'Oh no. Oh no, no, no.' But I was secretly going to those scenes like, 'I'm f***ing Dale Cooper, man. This is great.'"
Now, if you've yet to watch "Andor" season 2, episodes 7-9, you should stop reading right here because there will be heavy spoilers ahead.
Syril Karn's beautifully tragic arc in Andor season 2
It's hilarious to make the connection between Syril and Dale Cooper — because that's exactly the kind of boy scout-type person Syril would think he is. When we catch up with him in season 2, episode 4, Syril is not only in a sicko relationship with Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) but he has also gotten a promotion and is personally helping the ISB locate the Rebels on Ghorman. He is, so far as he's concerned, living his best Dale Cooper life and enjoying the proverbial local coffee and cherry pie, all the while inadvertently paving the way for a planet-wide genocide.
As such, it's immensely satisfying, absolutely horrifying, and heart-wrenching all at once to watch Syril slowly realize that everything he's devoted his life to has been in vain (and that the validation he sought came from the worst possible people in the galaxy). By the time our sweet prince leaves us on "Andor," the result is a perfectly tragic, pointless death, which is exactly what he deserved.
"Andor" season 2 is not just one of the timeliest and most poignant shows on TV, but it's also the rare "Star Wars" series that manages to stand on its own while still seamlessly incorporating references to the larger franchise (as opposed to forced Glup Shitto-style cameos). Occasionally, we even get a Dale Cooper nod here and there.
The final three episodes of "Andor" will premiere May 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST on Disney+.