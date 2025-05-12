The Real-Life Influence Behind George Costanza's Quitting Job Bit On Seinfeld

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Revenge" (April 18, 1991), George (Jason Alexander) has become fed up with his boring office job and wants to quit. Specifically, George is outraged by the fact that he was barred access to his company's executive washroom. He storms into his boss' office early in the episode and goes on a wrathful tirade about how his boss, Mr. Levitan (Fred Applegate), is a talentless hack and that he has no thoughts in his head. George yells, "I quit!" and angrily storms out.

Advertisement

He then immediately goes to see his friend Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) to talk about his potential job prospects. He has none. George has no talents or interests. He idly muses that he could be a sports announcer, despite not having any experience in broadcasting. Jerry convinces George to go back into the office on Monday and pretend like nothing happened. Just go back to work, and it'll be like he never quit. He was only joking! He just has a weird sense of humor!

Of course, the plot doesn't work, and George is told to exit the office posthaste.

It turns out that "The Revenge" was based on a true story. It's a recreation of the time "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David quit his job as a writer for "Saturday Night Live" back in 1984. David, incensed with the way the '84-'85 season was going, angrily quit, making it explicit that he would not be coming back. David regretted it, however, and decided just to go back anyway, hoping no one would notice his tirade. Unlike with George, David's scheme worked. He talks about the experience on the special features of the "Seinfeld" DVDs.

Advertisement

(Incidentally, all of "Saturday Night Live" is on Peacock.)