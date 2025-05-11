Reacher's Alan Ritchson Would Be Perfect For The Highlander Reboot (But Not How You Think)

If you weren't sure already, /Film loves Alan Ritchson and wants to see him in as much stuff as possible. Sure, we might be getting our annual quota of seeing him cave in henchmen's heads every season in "Reacher," and the promise of seeing him again in the final "Fast and Furious" film might have us excited, but there are dream roles just waiting to be taken by the star's waffle-iron-sized fists and one in particular would see him as an immortal fighting while Freddie Mercury's legendary voice bellows in the background.

We are referring to Chad Stahelski's long-awaited and ever-intriguing reboot of "Highlander," which returns to the Scottish Isles and brings a new take on the story of Connor MacLeod, a Scotsman from the 16th century who dies, only to come back to life and discover that he's an immortal like a handful of others. From here, he's tasked with fighting other warriors until the end of time or until one of them lops his head off.

Now, while we're all for seeing Ritchson in the hero role of anything he could put his name to, the job of the Highlander has been on Henry Cavill's to-do list since 2021. Instead, the best place to put Ritchson in this story that's set to span 500 years is clashing blades with Cavill as the franchise's iconic burly, barbaric villain, The Kurgan, initially played by Clancy Brown, and the kind of movie monster Ritchson would be perfect for.

