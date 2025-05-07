Thunderbolts' Scrapped Bucky & Red Guardian Shame Room Scenes Revealed By Director

While the film spends a beat confirming that all of their team had their own personal traumas brought to life, Bucky casually brushes off the experience, which gets a darkly funny laugh given that we have a solid understanding of what Cap's old pal would've experienced – or so we thought.

A trip back through his blood-soaked past seems like an obvious choice, but Schreier revealed that it wasn't the route they originally intended to take with the character. Instead, co-writer Joanna Calo thought about returning to Bucky's childhood.

"We had a lot of different Bucky ones," explained the "Thunderbolts*" director. "We always wanted to do something a little less than the expected idea. There's some very obvious things for Bucky, but I think at one point, Joanna had written something around some shameful moment in Boy Scout camp. But I don't know that that would have really been the right path for it." Being unable to finalize the idea, Schreier thought to scrap it entirely, trimming it down to a perfectly handled punchline, instead.

While we might've missed out on this occasion, every reunion we have with Bucky is more time spent with a character whose popularity grows with every appearance, and his future becomes as intriguing as his past. We just have to see where his future leads us when Stan reprises his role as New Avengers' member, Bucky Barnes when "Avengers: Doomsday" arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.