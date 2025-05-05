The Real Reason The Ender Dragon Wasn't In The Minecraft Movie

"A Minecraft Movie" has done a stellar job at the box office and, regrettably, enticed fans enough for them to trash movie theaters during one specific scene. However, one aspect of the film that may have surprised viewers is its villain game. The movie's choice to focus on piglins and the original character Malgosha as the main antagonists is a decision that has likely raised more than a few eyebrows, especially by fans who were expecting to see the Ender Dragon as the film's big bad.

The closest thing to a final boss in a game that doesn't have a conventional narrative, the Ender Dragon might've made sense as the movie's ultimate antagonist, especially since initial reports of a live-action "Minecraft" movie teased a spring 2022 release (along with an appearance by the dragon as the film's villain). Then again, at that point the main protagonist was supposed to be a teenage girl, so, clearly, a lot changed after that.

The decision to avoid unveiling the universe's biggest villain right away makes sense for a movie that, let's face it, is eyeing the opportunity to launch a franchise. At the end of the day, however, the reason behind the Ender Dragon getting sidelined in favor of piglins was fairly simple: "A Minecraft Movie" director Jared Hess simply preferred the piglins.

