A Minecraft Movie Was Influenced By A Beloved Sci-Fi Franchise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though they may not seem as though they have any similarities on the surface, "Minecraft" and "Star Wars" do share at least some common DNA. Specifically, a former Lucasfilm employee who helped shape a galaxy far, far away for more than a decade made the jump to Mojang Studios to help build out the franchise based on the popular brick-building sandbox video game.

Advertisement

In Andrew Farago's behind-the-scenes book "A Minecraft Movie: From Brick to Big Screen," VP of Minecraft franchise development Kayleen Walters discussed how her work in the "Star Wars" galaxy ended up influencing the direction of this year's blockbuster movie. "Before I took this job, I was at Lucasfilm for 13 years, working on 'Star Wars,' as part of that team," Walters explained. "When I was recruited for this role, I knew of Minecraft, but I wasn't a Minecraft player."

Warner Bros. had been developing "A Minecraft Movie" for years, with several failed versions abandoned along the way. But Walters, long before director Jared Hess' version made it across the finish line, helped figure out how the world of "Minecraft" could be expanded beyond the game itself. Here's how she explained it in the book:

Advertisement

"Early on, I went to Stockholm and spent time with the team at Mojang and spent time discussing the origins of Minecraft and what was important to them and the brand, the brand perspective, what the values were and the importance of the community, and how to embrace the community as such as a pat of the brand as well. How far we can take the brand in certain directions, and when does it break? How can we try things that are different? What are the parameters were can put in place to try something different?"

"'Star Wars' was different, because they had years more time under their belt, and years more thought around the canon and the timeline and how everything fit in," Walters further explained. "Since there's so much rich narrative around 'Star Wars,' so many more assets."