This Cancelled Minecraft Movie Concept Art Looks Better Than What We Got

Jared Hess' new film "A Minecraft Movie" is an odd duck. It's based on "Minecraft," the single best-selling video game of all time (and one can surmise why a film studio would want to adapt such a valuable I.P.), but the game is an open-ended sandbox that allows players to mine and craft at their own pace. There are no quests or levels or mythology to the game, and there's no plot to follow. Making a movie out of "Minecraft" seemed like a foolhardy affair, and the idea was roundly mocked online prior to the film's release. Hess' only recourse in adapting the material was to put real people into the "Minecraft" universe and make his movie into a slapstick comedy. It was enough to earn "A Minecraft Movie" $163 million in its opening weekend.

The look of "A Minecraft Movie" is also a little odd. "Minecraft" was made to look deliberately low-fi, with players taking control of blocky, unrealistic characters, and pushing through a world that is, likewise, made of cubes. It was like a 3D rendering of an old 8-Bit NES game. For "A Minecraft Movie," the fantasy Overworld is indeed as cubic and blocky as the game, but now possessed of more realistic textured. The natives of the Overworld have outsize block heads, but also skin, teeth, lips, and eyeballs. The animals in the Overworld have a square, symmetrical look, but are also disconcertingly biological.

It seems that there was an earlier version of the film — when it was still being developed in 2015 — that skewed a little more in a naturalistic direction. There was a time when Rob McElhenney was leading the project, and he cast Steve Carell in a notable role. He also commissioned some artwork for the film that made the "Minecraft" world look slightly less blocky (but still sporting enough right angles to be recognizable). Some of the art from that project were leaked on Twitter/X by the @MCMovieUpdates account. They look pretty cool.

