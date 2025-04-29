A Minecraft Movie's Title Has A Surprisingly Important Meaning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there is one surprise that movies have offered up in 2025 thus far, it's the astronomical success of "A Minecraft Movie." The fact that it is far and away the biggest Hollywood release of the year thus far is shocking ... unless you're a kid who was raised on the game. The only thing that even comes close is the runaway success of Ryan Coogler's "Sinners." But in terms of sheer size? It's hard to argue against this video game turned blockbuster.

The movie is based on the video game "Minecraft," an unassuming brick-building game that became the most popular game in history. So, why didn't Warner Bros. and director Jared Hess just call the movie "Minecraft," instead opting to go with "A Minecraft Movie?" There's a very good reason for that, it turns out. As explained in author Andrew Farago's behind-the-scenes book "A Minecraft Movie: From Brick to Big Screen," that title was very deliberate.

In the book, Jens Bergensten, the lead game designer of "Minecraft," explained his approach to building on the universe that had been established by creator Markus Persson and Mojang Studios. Building out that universe ended up influencing the way the movie unfolded. Per Bergensten:

"We did Story mode, we did Legends, we did Dungeons, and over time we learned that it's not so much about telling the Minecraft story, because there isn't one. There isn't a single one. Every player tells their own story, with the game they're playing. When we began thinking about it that way, it allowed us to take liberties with some of these things. We regard this as 'A Minecraft Movie' because it's a possible story. It's not The Minecraft Movie, and there might be other Minecraft stories in the future. That made it much easier to get the project rolling, actually."

The team was conscious of the idea that the game allows players to have a unique experience. It's not like the minor cinematic miracle that is "The LEGO Movie," where the title suggests a definitive tale. Rather, the "A" in the title posits that this is just one possible story in a much larger universe.