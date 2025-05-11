The NCIS Character Glen Powell Played Before His Rise To Fame

At this point, Glen Powell feels like he's been famous forever thanks to a series of high-profile projects (that also happened to be major financial successes), but this native Texan only broke into the mainstream towards the end of the 2010s. So what was he doing before that? As a young actor trying to make it big in Hollywood, Powell showed up in "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" alongside Selena Gomez, in a tiny, blink-and-you'll-miss-it role in "The Dark Knight Rises" — which consists entirely of Tom Hardy's supervillain Bane slamming a young Powell's head into a computer keyboard — and, as it turns out, he also appeared on "NCIS."

Advertisement

In the procedural's 10th season, Powell plays Marine Corps Sergeant Evan Westcott in the two-part episode "Shell Shock," whose older brother, Captain Joe Westcott (Brad Beyer), watched as his friend was attacked (and may or may not have been personally involved himself). Powell actually talked about his turn on the series as recently as late 2024, while promoting his film "Twisters" in a profile for Vanity Fair. As Powell told Anthony Breznican, he's watched the entertainment industry change a lot since his "NCIS" role in 2012, and not, as he put it, for the better. "The business no longer supports struggling actors the way it did when I was kind of coming up," Powell shared. "I would do an episode of 'NCIS,' and that would keep me afloat for a year. You know what I mean?"

Advertisement

"You're not living a lavish lifestyle," Powell continued. "You're hiding a flask in your boot if you go out for a drink. You're not necessarily able to afford anything significant in that town, but you are able to stay there. Those little jobs, like getting a commercial, keep life in the system." Clearly, "NCIS" helped Powell in two ways: it helped expand his profile as a performer and helped support him financially during his early days as an actor. So what project eventually changed everything for Powell?