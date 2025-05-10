Film Critic Roger Ebert Somehow Predicted A Major Sci-Fi Sequel Years Before Its Release

I first saw "Timecop" when it hit VHS (I'm old) back in the mid-'90s, and I was a fan, in the way that adolescent boys are fans of movies with lots of punching and kicking and shooting. Revisiting the film now in 4K, I remain a fan, although I can see how silly the movie is. But that's not a knock against "Timecop" — indeed, the silliness makes the movie all the more enjoyable.

Nothing here really makes sense. The TEC is all about maintaining the existing timeline and not interfering with the past, and yet, the very act of sending Max back in time to do Timecop stuff is, of course, interfering with the past. Early in the movie, Max heads back to the 1920s and engages in a big fight with his ex-partner, who has gone rogue to manipulate the stock market. Lots of stuff blows up and the bad guy literally gets thrown off a building to his death. Sure seems like this event is, by default, changing the past! Isn't that a problem?

Or, how about this. To travel back in time, Max has to get inside of a car that's sitting on a rail, kind of like an amusement park ride. The vehicle is then launched down a runway and eventually sends Max back in time. At the end of the runway is a big brick wall, and we're told that if the time machine doesn't work, the vehicle will slam into that brick wall and kill the occupant — it's happened before. But why put the brick wall there to begin with? You could easily avoid this danger! On top of all that, whenever Max travels back in time, the little time travel car he's in vanishes; he just shows up in the past. Then, when Max returns to the future (aka his present), he does so via the car. How? Again: it doesn't matter. All that matters is that we get to watch Van Damme do some splits and kill some bad guys.

