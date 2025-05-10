What Is The Syndrome In Silo? Everything We Know So Far

Mystery box shows like "Lost" can be incredible, shows full of intrigue and mythology that raise questions and have you guessing while the character drama keeps you engaged. But mystery box shows can also get too bogged down by the mysteries themselves that they don't have much else to offer — like most of the "Lost" copies that came after that show's success.

That's what makes "Silo" so unique and great that Stephen King recommended it as a must-watched mystery box show. This is a sci-fi thriller with plenty of mysteries but because the characters can't just stop their lives and ponder these questions, we as the audience accept that we're not getting easy answers (at least not for a while). Together with just having memorable and well-written characters, the way the show doesn't make the mysteries feel urgent to the characters makes it easier to just follow them as they slowly unravel things themselves.

Based on Hugh Howey's book series of the same name, "Silo" takes place in a dystopian future where humanity was seemingly mostly wiped out and the survivors forced to hide in underground silos. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer-turned-sheriff who finds herself in the middle of a spider's web of conspiracies and mysteries about the past and present of the silos. It is not just one of the best shows on Apple TV+, but one of the best sci-fi shows of the last decade.

Among the many, many, many mysteries in "Silo," perhaps one that goes under many fans' radar has to do with the citizens of the silo, a strange disease they refer to only as "The Syndrome." What is it, and what causes it? This is what we know.