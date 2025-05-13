How Did Christian Serratos' Rosita Die On The Walking Dead?

"The Walking Dead" series finale aired in 2022 and brought back some familiar faces. It had a lot of storylines to tie up and, as anyone who watched the show for any amount of time probably would expect, not everyone made it out alive. Rosita was the show's biggest sacrifice, having been a part of 129 episodes after making her debut in the season 4 episode "Inmates." From then on, she was a mainstay.

Aptly titled "Rest in Peace," the finale follows several storylines, including Daryl and Carol rushing Judith to the hospital. We've also got Maggie and Negan taking up arms against Pamela, which helped to tee up "Dead City." Most crucially, Rosita, Eugene, and Gabriel are hunting for her lost baby, Coco. Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati) die pretty early on in the episode, but the producers saved the bigger kill for later on.

Rosita did manage to rescue Coco in the episode. That's the good news. However, attempting to escape a group of walkers, Rosita falls off a pipe and right into the arms of the flesh-eaters below. She emerges from the horde, but not before getting bitten on the neck. She doesn't keep it from the group and reveals the bite to everyone as they celebrate their victory in saving the Commonwealth. Before fading out, Rosita took the high road, saying the following to Gabriel:

"Everything's perfect. I just want to remember this moment."

"The series wrapped up right after that, and it was horrible. Horrible! F***, it was so horrible," Serratos said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly just after the finale aired. "We were crying so hard. We were shaking. I've had some people joke like, "Oh my God, you have these death dinners, and you sob, and it's not an actual death." And no, of course not. But when you experience the dark things that we experience on that show together, and you do it right, it doesn't feel fake. It feels real."