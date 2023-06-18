The Real Locations Behind The Walking Dead: Dead City

Fans of the AMC series "The Walking Dead" who lived in the Peach State (that's Georgia for you yanks) got to enjoy something extra while watching the series: picking out locations around the greater Atlanta area onscreen. There's just something deeply satisfying about seeing a place you've been on television, rising out of your seat like Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," and now zombie fans in New Jersey are about to get a delightful dose of TV-induced dopamine. The upcoming spin-off series, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" filmed throughout the Garden State, which means that fans will likely be able to spot some local shooting locales. Maybe we'll even see some zombies shuffle by the Quick Stop convenience store made famous by Kevin Smith's "Clerks" films ? Look, the potential for crossover is there and Randal (Jeff Anderson) would make a pretty fantastically funny zombie, so why not?

Whether or not we get to see any Jersey-centric cameos is anyone's best guess, but the locations should be plenty easy for those in the know to spot. According to App.com, "Dead City" shot in various locations all over New Jersey, including Newark, Hoboken, and the Jersey Shore. The series, which will follow survivors Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they try to endure the zombie-infested island of Manhattan, will premiere on June 18, 2023 on AMC.