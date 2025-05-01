Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost Played DC's Sgt. Rock – And Then It Fell Apart

Warner Bros. threw the film industry a curveball when it abruptly shut down pre-production on Luca Guadagnino's "Sgt. Rock." The DC Studios production carried a $70 million budget (reasonable for a studio war flick based on a comic book), had attracted a killer cast that included Colin Farrell (who took over the role from Daniel Craig) and Mike Faist and David Jonsson, and was set to shoot this summer. Some felt it was an odd choice for Guadagnino, but he's made a career out of odd choices. I still don't know if I like his earth-tone remake of Dario Argento's "Suspiria," but I respect the audacity. To his maverick credit, Guadagnino's "Sgt. Rock," which got greenlit primarily because DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran flipped for "Challenger" writer Justin Kuritzkes' screenplay, almost certainly wouldn't have been the "Sgt. Rock" movie I've been clamoring for since the late 1980s. And I was fine with that.

Advertisement

That's because the version of "Sgt. Rock" I want to see ain't coming back. Created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kuber in 1959, Sgt. Franklin John Rock was the laconic, tough-as-nails leader of the U.S. Army's Easy Company. Though I gravitated toward superhero comic books in the 1980s, I enjoyed the rugged, bloody artwork of "Sgt. Rock." I enjoyed the camaraderie of Easy Company, and I liked that they killed a lot of Nazis. It was an onslaught of death that an adolescent could handle because Nazis were, along with the Ku Klux Klan (as seen and blasted to kingdom come in Ryan Coogler's masterful "Sinners"), the ultimate bad guys. Indiana Jones killed them by the bushel in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," so I didn't think twice about Easy Company mowing them down with zero mercy.

Advertisement

At some point in the late 1980s, I read in Variety that a "Sgt. Rock" movie was in development with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the title tough guy. Initially, I found it odd that an Austrian movie star would get cast as an all-American U.S. Army leader, but when I read that John McTiernan would be directing from a screenplay by Steven E. de Souza, with Joel Silver producing, my worries vanished. They'd gotten the "Die Hard" team back together! This was a guaranteed blockbuster.

Why didn't it happen? Blame Clint Eastwood.