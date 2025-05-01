Does Michael Scofield Die In Prison Break? His Fate Explained

"Prison Break" was originally canceled after four seasons, and Michael Scofield was given a heroic death in what could have been the last-ever story set in this universe. While rescuing his main squeeze, Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies), from her own imprisonment in the TV movie "Prison Break: The Final Break," he sacrifices himself by fusing two wires together, creating an explosion that ultimately opens the electronic door she must walk through to free herself from the pen.

Everyone thinks Michael bites the dust following the explosion, but "Prison Break" season 5 proves otherwise. In this installment, we find out that he was approached to work for a CIA agent in exchange for his and Sara's freedom, but there was a catch: he had to fake his own death and become a ghost. His new gig is also quite problematic, as the agent is a rogue who makes Michael break some powerful bad guys out of jail — the kind who actually deserve to be stuck behind bars.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for Michael and his family, though, as he doesn't stay gone forever. What's more, he is eventually reunited with his loved ones, but calling his journey toward happily ever after complicated is the understatement of the century.

