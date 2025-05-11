Kunal Nayyar Knows Exactly What Happens To The Big Bang Theory Characters After The Finale

The particularly frustrating thing here is that, towards the end of "The Big Bang Theory," Raj does have a love interest — Anu, played by Rati Gupta. Anu and Raj enter into an arranged relationship engineered by both of their parents, but they're actually really good together; when Anu moves to London for work, Raj very nearly goes with her before electing to say in Los Angeles (literally having a romantic comedy moment at the airport with Howard, his best friend, instead of Anu). The breakup between the two is very abrupt, and in the show's conclusion, Raj "attends" the Nobel ceremony with Sarah Michelle Gellar — who, playing herself, sternly tells Raj they are not on a date — and he stays single through the end of the finale.

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Warner Bros. executive Peter Roth, who worked closely with the series' creative team, lamented Raj's fate. "I wish that Raj found the woman of his dreams," Roth admitted. "He's the only one that didn't at the end of the show."

As for Kunal Nayyar, he took an extremely positive approach to the whole thing (you might notice that's sort of his thing, so to speak). "I thought it was very astute that the one person who wanted love so badly realizes maybe he needs to love himself first," Nayyar mused. "It doesn't have to come through someone else, and that's a very lovely way to end a character's storyline. He grew so much those last few seasons as a character, and you saw him become less and less dependent on all the things he thought he needed, which is very beautiful."

Executive producer and writer Steve Molaro agreed with Nayyar, saying that the show "started as five single people" and he actually likes the idea that not everyone follows the exact same path. "And so rather than saying, 'Oh, look, everybody did what they were supposed to do and got married and found themselves in a relationship,' I was like, 'Well, that's not exactly how it has to end. That's not necessarily the best way,'" Molaro concluded. I'm not completely disagreeing with the guy; single people matter too. With that said, Raj's ending just feels ... unfinished, which might be why Molaro and other producers told Radloff that they think he still has romance in his "future."