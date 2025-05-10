The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper Is Based On A Real Person

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sheldon Cooper, one of the main characters on "The Big Bang Theory" who's played by Jim Parsons, is ... unique, to say the least. Some, including a few of his onscreen friends like Leonard and Penny Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco), might use a different word, like "difficult," "stubborn," or "impossible" (and those are just a few of the kind ones). Seriously, though — Sheldon has a decently kind heart underneath all of his intellectual superiority and bluster, though he doesn't show it very often, preferring to lambast his loved ones over their career choices, whether or not they have advanced degrees, and a whole host of other things. I say all of this to illustrate how absolutely wild it is that, apparently, Sheldon Cooper was inspired by a real person. (Also, his name was originally "Kenny," but that's another story for another time.)

During an appearance at Paleyfest in 2009 (via The TV Addict), creator and showrunner Bill Prady said that, yes, Sheldon was inspired by a guy he knew at one point in his life. "Before I was a writer I was a computer programmer and was working with guys who were amazingly bright and had a little trouble fitting into the world, me among them," Prady recalled to the crowd. "I would tell Chuck [Lorre, Prady's co-creator and showrunner] about a guy I knew who was a human calculator. If you programmed in Z80 assembly you had to convert from decimal to hexadecimal and you could either grab the calculator or you could shout it to this guy and he would be faster. But he couldn't calculate a tip at a restaurant. And the reason is because the formula for a tip is 15-20% depending upon the quality of the service and he couldn't put a numeric value on the service. It was human."

So there you have it: this mystery man, described as a "human calculator" using a ton of terms like "Z80 assembly" that I personally do not understand, helped inspire the character of Sheldon Cooper. (Sorry, man.) As Prady and Lorre said in a book about "The Big Bang Theory," this guy's qualities may have actually inspired multiple characters on the show.