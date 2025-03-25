The Big Bang Theory's Co-Creator Admits Kaley Cuoco's Penny Was Cliché At First

More than five years removed from the series finale, it seems fair to say that "The Big Bang Theory" has earned its place in television history. Having aired 12 seasons and nearly 300 episodes on CBS, the show has maintained a loyal following in the years since it called it a day. But lasting a long time is one thing. Enduring beyond that is another. Much of that has to do with fans' love of the characters, led by Johnny Galecki's Leonard, Jim Parsons' Sheldon, and Kaley Cuoco's Penny.

Originally, Penny was meant to be a mean neighbor named Katie on "The Big Bang Theory," but Amanda Walsh's character was replaced by Cuoco, who was the friendly, bubbly blonde neighbor. At least at first. In the early seasons of the show, Cuoco's character was more of a clichéd, shallow blonde. While that eventually changed, this is something that series co-creator Chuck Lorre has acknowledged.

"Even after the second pilot, we had so many episodes to go before we started to understand that there was a brilliance to Penny's character that we had not explored," Lorre remarked on an episode of "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast." He described her in early episodes as a "goofy blonde who says foolish things." Lorre went on to explain what it was the show's creatives were missing about Penny at the beginning: