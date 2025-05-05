The Last Of Us Season 2 Brings A Video Game Easter Egg To Beautiful Life

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 4.

On the newest episode of "The Last of Us," Ellie (Bella Ramsey) took a brief pit stop on her mission of vengeance to enjoy a little sing-along with the woman she's falling for. It was a genuinely gorgeous scene, with Ellie picking up a guitar as another way to maintain an unspoken connection to the father figure she lost, Joel (Pedro Pascal). Dina (Isabela Merced) watched the intimate performance, even becoming emotional at the song's end, resulting in what may be one of the season's standout scenes so far. It's also impressive that Ramsey appears to perform the song without any digital trickery. It's another brilliant beat among many that's lifted directly from "The Last of Us Part II." But even for some people who played the game, this might be the first time witnessing this interaction, given that it's a hidden moment to discover in the 2020 survival game.

In the original iteration, during Ellie's exploration of Seattle on Day 1, the guitar can be found in the music shop just like it's discovered here, leading to Ashley Johnson, who performed the closing song of this season's gut-wrenching episode 2 and who played Ellie in the games, having a seat and singing the stunning iteration of "Take On Me" by A-ha, just like Ramsey did in this week's episode. However, while both nail the soothing version that Ellie serenades Dina with, it's worth noting that the storylines developing around their solo session are slightly different, therefore providing a totally impact.