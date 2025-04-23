The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 2's Ending Song Is Deeper Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 2.

The episode "The Last of Us" fans feared for has finally arrived and it's even more harrowing than the original version that turned gamers into sobbing wrecks back in 2020. With a few golf swings and a merciless stab at the throat, the perfectly cast Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) finally put an end to Joel (Pedro Pascal), while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) watched, helpless to do anything about it. As her surrogate father was dragged back to Jacksonville, a song rang out until the episode's final moments. Just like every other creative choice in this essential episode directed by "Game of Thrones" and "Succession" familiar, Mark Mylod, nothing is left to chance, including the song choice for episode 2's final moments, which is a crucial part of "The Last of Us" lore.

When Naughty Dog revealed that they were working on a follow-up to their groundbreaking 2013 survival game, they did so with a haunting announcement trailer showing Ellie singing Shawn James' "Through the Valley." Playing guitar with cut and bruised fingers and the double bluff of Joel greeting her at the end, the trailer saw the original Ellie, Ashley Johnson, performing her own cover of the song. Now, almost 10 years later, she's back to do it again after her profound cameo in season 1 as the mother of Ellie. It's another beautiful link in a moment that brings the legacy of "The Last of Us" full circle, and we predict it won't be the last song we hear from an Ellie, either.