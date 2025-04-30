15 Best Movies Like Den Of Thieves

Few subgenres are as classically thrilling as a good, old-fashioned cop-and-robbers story. "Den of Thieves" scratches that itch extremely well with a squad from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department needing to stop a heist about to be carried out at the Federal Reserve. With Gerard Butler playing the cop and a crew that consists of Pablo Schreiber as the leader and O'Shea Jackson Jr. as the driver, it's no wonder the film was a surprise hit when it came out in 2018.

Advertisement

In fact, the film did so well it warranted a 2025 sequel, "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera." It's astonishing to think "Den of Thieves" is now a full-blown film franchise, especially when it was originally supposed to be a TV series. But after watching these two fun crime movies, you may want to see what other variations exist of cops outsmarting the bad guys (or vice versa). Fortunately, there are plenty of movies like "Den of Thieves" to get your adrenaline pumping, and some of them probably even inspired the Butler-starring vehicle.

Here are the best movies like "Den of Thieves."