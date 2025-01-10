Den Of Thieves Almost Became A TV Show Instead Of A Film Franchise [Exclusive]

It's extremely early in the year, but I imagine it will be tough for another 2025 movie title to come along that's more metal than "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera." But if this grungy, pulpy franchise had gone a slightly different way during development, we would have been deprived of that title — and indeed, the "Den of Thieves" movies in their entirety. Instead, we came very close to getting a "Den of Thieves" TV series.

"When I did my research for 'Den 1' back in the day, I just came across so many different heists and I got to know the cops that were investigating them, and I just had so much material that we knew that we were going to be building a franchise," writer/director Christian Gudegast told me in a recent interview. "There was a minute way back in the day where it was going to become a TV series. So I mapped out longer for the arcs of [Gerard Butler], who plays Nick, and then O'Shea [Jackson Jr.], who plays Donnie, their arcs and other heists around the world. So it was kind of planned out from the outset."

This was the first time I'd heard about the possibility that this could have become a series, but Gudegast said the "brief moment" when it could have happened was the result of industry trends at the time: