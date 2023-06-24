The First Fast And Furious Movie Had A Wildly Different Alternate Ending

Watching "The Fast and the Furious" in 2023, you would almost think it had nothing to do with the Fast Saga and merely included some of the same actors. It's not so much the mid-budget aesthetic or early '00s fashion trends — although Paul Walker's blonde highlights are a hoot — as it is the characters and their dynamics. Naturally, the core members of the Fast Fam are more hot-headed and less mature than their older counterparts, but they also feel like sketches to be filled in. In the context of the franchise, director Rob Cohen (who is a bad person) and writers David Ayer, Erik Bergquist, and Gary Scott Thompson's film essentially functions as the pilot for what came after.

To that point, it's obvious nobody involved in making this film had even the slightest inkling of what it would become. Members of Dominic Toretto's original crew are casually brushed aside by Mr. "Nothing's more important than family" and never heard from again. Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty's (Michelle Rodriguez) relationship is bereft of any real weight, and comes off more like a summer fling than the epic romance the sequels would try and sell it as. Then there's the love of Brian O'Connor's (Walker) life. But am I referring to Dom or his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster)?

Either answer would be equally acceptable, judging by the film's theatrical cut. "TFATF" isn't the queerest "Fast" movie (that honor belongs to "2 Fast 2 Furious"), but it's not exactly difficult to interpret Brian's pursuit of Mia as an unsubtle attempt at deflecting attention away from his not-so-strictly-professional interest in her brother. That was less the case with an earlier version of the film, which brought greater closure to Brian's relationship with Mia and, in doing so, made it feel just a little more meaningful.