The Only Episode Of Columbo To Be Directed By Peter Falk

Filming the first season of "Columbo" was a bit of an adventure for everyone involved, as series creators and co-producers William Link and Dick Levinson were still figuring out exactly what worked. Falk allegedly butted heads with NBC throughout the first season because he wanted to direct, so the network eventually let him tackle the season finale. It must have been a very challenging shoot, with many outdoor shots located on a construction site that would have made it extra complicated, but Falk did great work for a first-time director. According to The Columbophile, Falk even reached out to Spielberg and his old friend John Cassavetes to ask for directing advice — talk about some incredible tutors!

"Blueprint for Murder" is a great ending for the first season, even if it's not one of Falk's favorite episodes of the series or one of the best "Columbo" episodes overall. Despite having a truly excellent first season, the show took a little bit of time to find its footing and really hit its stride in the mid-1970s, with bigger budgets and bigger guest stars. It's just a shame that Falk was thrown into the deep end with directing and never tried his hand at helming another episode of "Columbo" because he clearly had the skills. Thankfully, though, he didn't hang up his rumpled raincoat entirely after that. Indeed, he would go on to write the season 10 episode "It's All in the Game" (featuring guest star of the week Faye Dunaway), but otherwise dedicated himself to being the best version of his lovable detective possible.

