Peter Falk's 4 Favorite Columbo Episodes

The thing about episodes of "Columbo" is that they're kind of like slices of pizza: even when they're not that great, they're still pretty wonderful. There really aren't any god-awful episodes of "Columbo," and ranking the best of them is a challenge. "Columbo" is pure comfort, a show that feels like a warm hug because Peter Falk as the titular detective is the ultimate dream of what justice should look like. Columbo almost always gets his villain, the bad guys are usually the rich and entitled, and the world feels like a better place, all within the span of 90 minutes or so. I've already written at length about which "Columbo" episodes are the absolute best (in my humble opinion), but how did Falk feel about the series?

Back in the early 1990s, Falk did a special for A&E where he went over his favorite episodes from the NBC era of the series, which spanned throughout the 1970s and included the first seven seasons of the show. ("Columbo" would return in the late '80s on ABC for seasons 8 and 9, along with a handful of random specials that ran all the way through 2003.) Unfortunately, video of Falk's intros to his favorite episodes is unavailable anywhere, but there are some transcripts and stills, so we know just how Falk felt about his favorite episodes.