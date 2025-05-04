How Much Does Tony Soprano's House Cost?

Television homes tend to be pretty envy-inducing, but sometimes they're completely impossible to ever visit in reality. After all, multi-cam sitcoms have to be filmed on a soundstage with sets where at least one wall is completely open for the cameras (and live studio audience), making a visit to something like Jerry Seinfeld's apartment from "Seinfeld" a complete impossibility.

For fans of the classic 2000s mafia series "The Sopranos," it would theoretically be possible not only to visit the famous driveway where patriarch Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) picked up his newspaper in his slippers and bathrobe, but if the price was right and the owners were ready to sell, someone could live there. While most of the interior scenes were actually filmed on a soundstage, they were almost an exact copy of the inside of the actual house, meaning a very wealthy and lucky fan could relive their favorite moments. Oh, and the backyard with the pool where Tony feeds the ducks? It's all there, too.

There's just one problem, besides the fact that you'd have to convince the current owner to sell ... being able to get up and re-enact your favorite "Sopranos" moments at the house where a great deal of it was filmed comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

