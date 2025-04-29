Disney's Snow White Remake Banned In One Country Over Star

The controversies surrounding Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake have eclipsed the film itself. From the moment the movie started casting its actors, it became embroiled in culture war debates and political scandals that were always going to divide audiences. Meanwhile, the film's stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, weren't shy about expressing their political beliefs regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, which might have contributed to "Snow White" flopping at the box office.

Zegler's support for Palestine reportedly upset some executives at Disney, but it was Gadot's association with Israel that got "Snow White" banned in Lebanon. As documented by Variety, Ahmad Al-Hajjar, the Lebanese interior and municipalities minister, was instrumental in stopping the Disney fairy tale from hitting theaters in the country. However, that outcome was probably going to happen regardless, as Gadot's name is reportedly on a boycott list that prohibits all of her movies from being shown in the Middle-Eastern nation. "Wonder Woman" was also banned in Lebanon for the exact same reason.

Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in the live-action fairy tale, previously served in the Israeli Defense Force and publicly condemned Hamas in the lead up to the release of "Snow White." Lebanon, meanwhile, has its own issues with Israel due to the attacks in the Hezbollah region. Needless to say, Gadot's association with "Snow White" is a prickly talking point — and it's allegedly affected her personal life as well.

