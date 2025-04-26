The Best Scene In The Accountant 2 Takes Full Advantage Of The Buddy Dynamic

Earlier in the film, Christian and Braxton sit on some lawn chairs on top of the Airstream trailer and have that talk they've needed for a while. Braxton lets out some of his frustrations of not getting the answers he wants, so he suggests the pair go out drinking. A honky tonk country bar called The Cowboy Palace Saloon wouldn't be the first place you'd expect Christian to spend time, especially since he's dressed like an accountant with his button down shirt and khaki pants. The mood shifts when a sweet bar patron named Angie (Dominique Domingo) flirts with Christian, but he runs into similar issues presented at the beginning of the film, where he's rejected by a room of single women at a dating event despite all his research.

Braxton leaps into supportive big brother mode and encourages him to go after her. But things get interesting when Christian follows her out to the dance floor on his own accord. Although initially confused about how everyone is moving to the music, he's drawn to the mathematical rhythms of line dancing and hops into the fun as if he's been doing this forever. It's a sweet moment made even sweeter when Braxton cheers him on from across the bar. "That's my big brother up there," he says. It's the first time we've really seen these two characters just hang out as siblings.

Like clockwork, some insecure cowjerk named Gerald (John Patrick Jordan) confronts Christian after sharing a dance with Angie. The best part is that he doesn't even see it as a bother so much as the perfect invitation to let his younger brother in on the fun with the promise of a fight. "My brother wasn't having a good time tonight, but now he will," Christian says only mere seconds before the temperamental Braxton leaps from his seat to bring the beatdown. The freeze frame on Bernthal's face before it cuts to three men getting tossed out of windows gave me such a hard laugh.

The odd couple ride off into the night like cowboys laughing and having a good time about what just transpired. It's made all the better when Christian reveals that he secured Angie's digits in the process. It's the exact kind of bonding moment they both desperately needed. Everyone's having a great time and then the moment it cuts away back to the convoluted plot, all of the air in this movie just deflates. It really makes you wish Affleck and Bernthal actually committed to a better buddy movie.

"The Accountant 2" is now playing in theaters nationwide.