2025's Best Video Game So Far Becoming A Movie With Wicked Director & Sydney Sweeney

Gamers know full well just how ambitious "Split Fiction" is, a co-op game that smashes two very different worlds together with a gameplay style that could prove incredibly difficult to translate into live-action. That's exactly what's going to happen, however, as Sydney Sweeney will take one of the two leading roles. The Variety report notes that it's currently unclear whether the actor will be officially cast as Zoe Foster, who inhabits the fantasy world of the story, or as Mio Hudson, a member of the sci-fi storyline. In the game, the two characters are actually writers from the real world who are brought in to test a state-of-the-art simulation device and experience their own stories as reality. When one of the pair grows suspicious about what this device is really meant for and panics, the two experience a series of glitches that force them to have to survive in this otherworldly environment.

So, how will a "Split Fiction" movie properly adapt the game's co-op storyline? As of now, that's anyone's guess. Variety reveals that the adaptation will come from production company Story Kitchen, which has plenty of experience in the video game scene with "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Tomb Raider," and plenty more adaptations currently in the pipeline. As for the game itself, director Josef Fares and his brother Fares Fares, of the video game developer company Hazelight Studios, actually have dipped their toes in the Hollywood waters before, with Josef having directed several movies and short films over the years. Likewise, Fares has acted in TV series such as "Chernobyl" and "Westworld," in addition to appearing in the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." It remains to be seen how closely involved the two will be with the "Split Fiction" film, but more updates are sure to keep rolling in. Stay tuned to /Film for more.

