2025's Best Video Game So Far Becoming A Movie With Wicked Director & Sydney Sweeney
From rom-coms to horror to superhero movies, Sydney Sweeney has been slowly — but surely — taking over genre movies. Of course, the rising star still has the next season of "Euphoria" on her docket, with the hit HBO series having helped turn her into a brand name in the first place. But her next reported project will be taking her into much more unfamiliar waters.
Ever expected to see Sweeney headline a major video game adaptation? Well, that's precisely what's going to happen with one of the most popular games of the year so far ... and it has quite the creative team backing her up. According to Variety, Sweeney is set to star in and executive produce a film version of "Split Fiction." The genre-blending sci-fi/fantasy video game only just released earlier this March, but in no time at all has garnered critical praise and become one of 2025's best sellers on Steam. And as Hollywood pivots hard towards more video game adaptations, following the trend further bolstered by recent projects such as "The Last of Us" season 2 and the "Until Dawn" movie, this particular one is sparing no expense as far as the talent involved. Joining Sweeney on the creative side will be "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu, who'll be working from a script by "Deadpool & Wolverine" screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The hot commodity is currently being shopped around to studios, so expect more updates on that front in the near future.
One of 2025's best -- and trickiest -- games is becoming a movie
Gamers know full well just how ambitious "Split Fiction" is, a co-op game that smashes two very different worlds together with a gameplay style that could prove incredibly difficult to translate into live-action. That's exactly what's going to happen, however, as Sydney Sweeney will take one of the two leading roles. The Variety report notes that it's currently unclear whether the actor will be officially cast as Zoe Foster, who inhabits the fantasy world of the story, or as Mio Hudson, a member of the sci-fi storyline. In the game, the two characters are actually writers from the real world who are brought in to test a state-of-the-art simulation device and experience their own stories as reality. When one of the pair grows suspicious about what this device is really meant for and panics, the two experience a series of glitches that force them to have to survive in this otherworldly environment.
So, how will a "Split Fiction" movie properly adapt the game's co-op storyline? As of now, that's anyone's guess. Variety reveals that the adaptation will come from production company Story Kitchen, which has plenty of experience in the video game scene with "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Tomb Raider," and plenty more adaptations currently in the pipeline. As for the game itself, director Josef Fares and his brother Fares Fares, of the video game developer company Hazelight Studios, actually have dipped their toes in the Hollywood waters before, with Josef having directed several movies and short films over the years. Likewise, Fares has acted in TV series such as "Chernobyl" and "Westworld," in addition to appearing in the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." It remains to be seen how closely involved the two will be with the "Split Fiction" film, but more updates are sure to keep rolling in. Stay tuned to /Film for more.