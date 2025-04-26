The Accountant 2 Disrespects Christian Wolff's Cherished Star Wars Collectible

Nine years ago, "The Accountant" introduced us to Ben Affleck's meticulous and methodical Christian Wolff, a man who not only works as a forensic accountant for criminal organizations but who is also an assassin incredibly skilled with weapons and combat. Having grown up with a high-functioning form of autism his entire life, Wolff has certain traits that make it challenging for him to socialize with people in his life, but that also makes him the perfect killer. In 2025, "The Accountant 2" (read our review) catches up with Chris as he's trying to live a somewhat more normal life, living in his metallic Airstream trailer, trying to perfect speed dating, but still un-cooking the books for dangerous people.

"The Accountant" (one of the best assassin movies) is where we're introduced to Chris' secret trailer, in which he keeps an impressive collection of weapons, emergency cash, expensive paintings that he's received as payment, and some assorted valuable collectibles, such as classic comic books, sports cards, and a certain sci-fi prop replica from one of the biggest film franchises of all time. Yes, one of Chris' prized possessions is Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from "Star Wars."

We only catch a glimpse of the elegant weapon from a more civilized age, but we know it's important to him when he tells Anna Kendrick's character Dana Cummings that everything that's important to him is in that trailer. So Luke's lightsaber is one of Chris' most cherished possessions, but when it makes a brief appearance in "The Accountant 2," it's completely disrespected by an unfortunate decision from the sound department.

