The Accountant 2 Disrespects Christian Wolff's Cherished Star Wars Collectible
Nine years ago, "The Accountant" introduced us to Ben Affleck's meticulous and methodical Christian Wolff, a man who not only works as a forensic accountant for criminal organizations but who is also an assassin incredibly skilled with weapons and combat. Having grown up with a high-functioning form of autism his entire life, Wolff has certain traits that make it challenging for him to socialize with people in his life, but that also makes him the perfect killer. In 2025, "The Accountant 2" (read our review) catches up with Chris as he's trying to live a somewhat more normal life, living in his metallic Airstream trailer, trying to perfect speed dating, but still un-cooking the books for dangerous people.
"The Accountant" (one of the best assassin movies) is where we're introduced to Chris' secret trailer, in which he keeps an impressive collection of weapons, emergency cash, expensive paintings that he's received as payment, and some assorted valuable collectibles, such as classic comic books, sports cards, and a certain sci-fi prop replica from one of the biggest film franchises of all time. Yes, one of Chris' prized possessions is Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from "Star Wars."
We only catch a glimpse of the elegant weapon from a more civilized age, but we know it's important to him when he tells Anna Kendrick's character Dana Cummings that everything that's important to him is in that trailer. So Luke's lightsaber is one of Chris' most cherished possessions, but when it makes a brief appearance in "The Accountant 2," it's completely disrespected by an unfortunate decision from the sound department.
Christian Wolff's lightsaber doesn't sound right
In "The Accountant 2," Chris realizes that his brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal), a more brash and unpredictable assassin, might be of assistance with a case that's been brought to him by Director of the Treasury Department's FinCEN, Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), after the murder of her retired predecessor Ray King (J.K. Simmons), who was taking private cases in his retirement. However, despite the estranged Chris and Braxton having reconnected and bonded by the end of the first movie, they haven't seen or spoken to each other in eight years when "The Accountant 2" unfolds. That's why Braxton is a little bit annoyed when Chris calls him just to ask for his help.
When Chris makes the call, he doesn't think Braxton will be upset at their lack of communication all this time, so there's confusion on his side when Braxton hangs up on him. Chris' casual attitude about everything is shown by having him fiddling around with his lightsaber collectible while on the phone. It's lit up, and he's waving it around absent-mindedly as he talks to Braxton. After Chris calls Braxton back and the conversation is over, he turns off the lightsaber while sitting as his dining table inside his Airstream trailer (which has now became his regular residence). But there's one supremely annoying detail about the lightsaber's presence.
For whatever reason, whether it's a lack of permission from Lucasfilm or maybe the cost, the sound effects used to represent the lightsaber are not the actual sounds of the trademark weapon from the "Star Wars" franchise. This is particularly noticeable when Chris turns the weapon off, since the lightsaber has such a well-known hissing sound when the glowing blade retracts into the hilt.
This lack of attention to detail would have driven Christian Wolff crazy
This might sound like a silly nitpick, but from my perspective, if you're going to take the time to highlight the fact that Chris loves everything in his trailer, and you're not going to represent one of the most iconic weapons in sci-fi history with the proper sound effects, then why bother including it at all? Sure, your average audience member seeing "The Accountant 2" might not care, but it's the lack of attention to detail that's truly upsetting. In fact, it's rather ironic when you consider the fact that this inaccurate sound effect would be something that Christian Wolff would not put up with at all.
Granted, there's a chance that the production team did try to get that sound effect, and they just couldn't afford it or get clearance, but if that's the case, then give Chris something else to mess around with. After all, the lightsaber that he's playing with isn't actually the same as the prop replica pictured in the first movie, which didn't come with a light-up blade or the ability to make sound effects. That means Christian might have a separate lightsaber that he likes to play around with, or again, the crew assumed no one would notice the lack of consistency between lightsabers. Either way, it's a frustrating decision behind the scenes.
"The Accountant 2" is in theaters everywhere now.