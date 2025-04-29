The Office's Creative Team Had An Episode Written Just For Emergencies

NBC's hit sitcom "The Office" goes in a lot of directions over the course of its nine-season run. Michael Scott ends up in a koi pond. Dwight fires a gun in the office. Meredith is very realistically attacked by a bat. Despite the litany of comedic gold, some hilarious scenes from the show never saw the light of day until they were included in deleted scenes and superfan episodes. At other times, writing ideas were revealed from the cast and crew. For instance, we learned the names of Michael Scott's children when an axed scene was revealed on the "Office Ladies" podcast.

Advertisement

And then there's the really deep stuff — the stuff the writers' room dreamed about and never had the guts (or approval) to put on the screen. Most of this was lost in the television production ethers, that is, until several of the writers offered up some juicy "could have beens" in the book "The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s." In that sacred Scranton tome, we get a ton of what-if scenarios, some of which boggle the mind. In their midst is a wild story about an entire episode that was written and never shot as a "break glass in case of emergencies" backup plan.